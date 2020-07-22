Two men plead guilty in South Georgia cocaine trafficking operation

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Two men involved in distributing “many kilos” of cocaine in South Georgia have pleaded guilty for their crimes, according to Charlie Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kendrick Deshaun Bradley, 41, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Co-defendant Hector J. Becerra, 45, of Edinburg, Texas, also pleaded guilty before Judge Sands on Tuesday, June 23 to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Becerra and Bradley face maximum sentences of 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine and three years supervised release. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it received a tip in December 2018 that Bradley was trafficking cocaine in the region and was supplied by Becerra. Agents with the division say they observed Bradley and Becerra together in Valdosta, entering an apartment on Greenlee Street on February 21, 2019.

Bradley was detained later that day, and agents conducting a legal search at the apartment say they found an intact “cookie” of crack cocaine, a jar containing 11 one-ounce bags of powder cocaine and three kilograms of cocaine.

Further, agents found a number of drug trafficking related items including a currency counter, a bag containing a number of Ziploc bags, whisks, steel measuring cups (some with cocaine residue), digital scales, a crack cocaine cutting agent, flip phones and blue tin cups with cocaine residue.

Two days later, agents say they found another three kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle Becerra was driving, and he was taken into custody. Becerra admitted he attempted to distribute six kilograms of cocaine and was, at times, the supplier for Bradley.

Bradley admitted to trafficking crack and cocaine and will be sentenced based on attempting to distribute all of the drugs found in the Greenlee Street apartment.

“Law enforcement shut down a significant drug trafficking operation supplying large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across the Valdosta area. The defendants undoubtedly ruined lives as they reaped their illegal gains. They will pay a price for their crimes,” Peeler said. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for their excellent work investigating this case.”

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The department says assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers is prosecuting the case for the Government.

Questions can be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603 or Melissa Hodges, Public Affairs Director (Contractor), United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 765-2362.

