Valdosta City Schools re-opening virtual learning enrollment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools will be re-opening their window for families to enroll in virtual learning for the opening months of the school year.

“We understand many of our families needed a little more time to determine which type of learning environment best suited their needs,” an email from Valdosta City Schools reads, “Therefore, this district will reopen the declaration window, giving families 7 additional days to make their declarations.”

VCS says the window to declare for virtual learning will reopen at midnight on Thursday, July 23 and will close on Thursday, July 30 at 6 p.m.

The district also says any families who have opted for virtual learning and would, instead, prefer to return to in-person instruction, that can be done as well prior to August 6. VCS says to send an email to jdean@gocats.org stating the request to return to the traditional model, and include the:

Parent name

Student’s name

Student’s grade

Student’s school

For more information on VCS’ virtual learning, see the document below or click here.

On July 15, the Valdosta Board of Education voted unanimously to push the start date for VCS back over a month, from August 6 to September 8.

