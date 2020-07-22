Advertisement

What’s Brewing? July 22, 2020

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 22, 2020

Two men plead guilty in South Georgia cocaine trafficking operation

Updated: 5 minutes ago
By Will Desautelle
Kendrick Deshaun Bradley and Hector J. Becerra plead guilty to cocaine trafficking charges in South Georgia.

2 men, 1 woman arrested in Polk County triple homicide

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two brothers and one woman have been arrested in the brutal triple homicide of three friends during a fishing trip.

Gov. Kemp asks Georgians to do ‘four things for four weeks’ to stop COVID-19 spread

Updated: 50 minutes ago
By WALB News Team
Gov. Kemp calls for Georgians to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and follow the executive order from public health officials to stop the COVID-19 spread.

LIST: Start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

Orion Boatworks to invest $3.5M in Valdosta-Lowndes County

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Dave Miller
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Orion Boatworks, LLC will create 120 new jobs and invest more than $3.5 million in Valdosta-Lowndes County.

Tallahassee Police Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council accepting applications

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Will Desautelle
The application window will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

What's Brewing? July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Leon County Booking Report: July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 21, 2020.

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Cheyenne Mathews and Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.