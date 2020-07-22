News
Weather
Sports
Community Classroom
Open For Business
ShareIt!
Livestream
Home
News
Basketball
Crime
Education
High School
International
Investigation
Mlb
National
National
Nfl
Politics
Regional
Sports
State
Traffic
Travel
Trending
Weather
Weather
Eye Cams
Pinpoint Radar Plus
Map Room
Severe Weather Center
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
College
Seminoles
Rattlers
Blazers
Eagles
FHSAA
GHSA
Highlight Of The Week
Fish & Game Forecast
Scoreboard
Livestream
Politics
Election Results
Whats Brewing
Community
Gas Prices
Arrests
In The Spotlight
Eye On Health
Health Alert
Open For Business
Rescan Information
Contests
Recipes
Shop | Double Dollar Deals
Shop | Ask The Experts
Shop | VIP Player's Card
Shop | Wellness Club
Live Events
ShareIt!
Contact Us
Careers
Internships
WCTV-2
In The Spotlight Agreement Form
Submit A News Tip
WCTV Daily Email
Military Greetings
MomsEveryday
Proud To Be Local
COVID-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Usual Suspects
Dr. Oz
Apartment Guide
Holiday Vacations
Tallahassee Skyview
Advertisement
What’s Brewing? July 22, 2020
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
Updated: 4 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
What’s Brewing? July 22, 2020
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Two men plead guilty in South Georgia cocaine trafficking operation
Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By
Will Desautelle
Kendrick Deshaun Bradley and Hector J. Becerra plead guilty to cocaine trafficking charges in South Georgia.
News
2 men, 1 woman arrested in Polk County triple homicide
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two brothers and one woman have been arrested in the brutal triple homicide of three friends during a fishing trip.
News
Gov. Kemp asks Georgians to do ‘four things for four weeks’ to stop COVID-19 spread
Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By
WALB News Team
Gov. Kemp calls for Georgians to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and follow the executive order from public health officials to stop the COVID-19 spread.
News
LIST: Start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.
News
Orion Boatworks to invest $3.5M in Valdosta-Lowndes County
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Dave Miller
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Orion Boatworks, LLC will create 120 new jobs and invest more than $3.5 million in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Latest News
News
Tallahassee Police Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council accepting applications
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Will Desautelle
The application window will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
News
What's Brewing? July 22, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
News
Leon County Booking Report: July 22, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 21, 2020.
News
UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Cheyenne Mathews
and
Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.