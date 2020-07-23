Advertisement

Apalachicola fishers, residents react after Oyster harvesting officially frozen

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - If you have ever been to Apalachicola Bay, you know what they are famous for: Their delicious delicacies of oysters.

But starting on August 1, wild oyster harvesting will be no longer. The hope is that over five years, the bay’s ecosystem will be revived.

“I wish we did this a long time ago,” said the owner of Water Street Seafood, Steven Rash.

He said he had been pushing for this move for years, and that the closure set to be in place until December of 2025, is a prayer that is finally answered, “Realistically nobody is catching oysters in the bay, nobody is making a living catching oysters in the bay now.”

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the bay used to provide more than 90% of Florida’s oysters, 10% of the country’s harvest. But over the past decade, Commissioner Joseph ‘Smokey’ Parrish, shares that oysters have been virtually non-existent, “Without the oyster we have great concern that the environment and our ecosystem is going to collapse.”

The oyster industry impacts more than 2,500 individuals. Parrish holds concerns over the inadvertent impacts that this will have on the area’s tourism, “Oysters was a mainstay and a delicacy and everyone that comes here wants some fresh Apalachicola oysters no doubt about it.”

While it is a bittersweet move, Parrish and others like Georgia Ackerman, a Riverkeeper with the Apalachicola Riverkeepers, say that the 20 million dollar project, is necessary, “Oysters are the building block for the bay, they provide habitat for their species, their reefs are really important, they are just really amazing ecosystem engineers we like to call them.”

FWC says that in 2009, 3 million oysters were harvested in the bay. In 2019, just 21 thousand. Ackerman expresses, “What would be really devastating is if we lost the oyster population altogether, and nobody wants that to happen...This is an essential step...so that we will have a sustainable wild oyster population.”

Rash hopes that soon, these delicacies will be in abundance, “If we take care of the bay then the bay will take care of us.”

Bringing life back to the reefs, and the community of Apalachicola.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

