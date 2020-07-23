Advertisement

Busy tropics: Hurricane Douglas in Pacific, Tropical Storm Gonzalo in Atlantic, depression in Gulf

Hurricane Douglas is gathering strength as it heads west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend.
Hurricane Douglas is gathering strength as it heads west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend.(Source: NHC)
By AUDREY McAVOY
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Douglas gathered strength as it barreled west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend, weather forecasters said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane as of late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to become a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday, said John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Cooler waters east of Hawaii and wind shear were expected to weaken the storm before it reaches the islands. The weather service said it's likely to be either at hurricane or near-hurricane strength when it arrives.

It's too early to predict the precise path of the storm in the islands. Bravender said any part of the state could be affected.

Douglas was 1,570 miles (2,530 kilometers) southeast of Hawaii as of late Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Eight churns in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical storm warning was issued for much of the Texas coast.
Tropical Depression Eight churns in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical storm warning was issued for much of the Texas coast.(Source: NHC)

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression Eight formed and a tropical storm warning was issued for much of the Texas coast.

The depression was located about 530 miles (852 kilometers) east-southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (48 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (14 kph).

The center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. Slow strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so.

The storm is expected to produce 2-4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain with isolated totals of 6 inches (15 centimeters) along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the lower Texas coast, and inland through south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. The depression is expected to generate swells that produce life-threatening surf and rip conditions that will affect much of Texas and Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is strengthening in the Atlantic. It's expected to become a hurricane Thursday.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is strengthening in the Atlantic. It's expected to become a hurricane Thursday.(Source: NHC)

Meanwhile, recently formed Tropical Storm Gonzalo was strengthening in the Atlantic and the center said it was expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.

As of Wednesday evening, Gonzalo was centered about 1,045 miles (1,681 kilometers) east of the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph). It was heading west at 12 mph (19 kph).

The Hurricane Center said that interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands late Friday and Saturday. A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados.

Gonzalo’s strengthening breaks a record set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

House Democrats try to check Trump’s pardon power

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage pardons for friends and family and prevent presidents from pardoning themselves.

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

Michael Cohen ordered to be released from prison

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

News

FSU to remove Eppes statue from campus, President Thrasher says

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
FSU President John Thrasher made the announcement in a press release regarding the appointment of members to the new Anti-Racism, Equality and Inclusion Task Force.

Latest News

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.

News

Chiles HS School Resource Officer awarded Medal of Valor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Leon County Deputy Paul Emmons was nominated by Chiles High School administrators for disarming a “student in a crisis, wielding a knife, while class was in session.”

National Politics

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

GBI: String of home invasions led to officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lanier County, according to a tweet by the agency.

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
The survey also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.