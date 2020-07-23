Advertisement

City of Port St. Joe issues mask requirement

(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG) - The City of Port St. Joe issued an emergency declaration Tuesday requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

This includes anyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space.

According to the emergency declaration document, the requirement will go into effect Monday, July 27.

The first page of the emergency declaration requiring masks in Port St. Joe.
The first page of the emergency declaration requiring masks in Port St. Joe.(WJHG/WECP)
The second page of the emergency declaration requiring face masks in Port St. Joe.
The second page of the emergency declaration requiring face masks in Port St. Joe.(WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

News

Domestic violence shelter hoping to raise awareness of rise in violence since pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A Tallahassee-based domestic violence shelter is raising awareness regarding the issue and is urging the public to be aware of anyone who may be at risk.

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

News

Apalachicola fishers, residents react after Oyster harvesting officially frozen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
If you have ever been to Apalachicola Bay, you know what they are famous for: Their delicious delicacies of oysters.

News

Florida Brewers Guild fights for craft breweries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some craft breweries in the Sunshine State are fighting to stay alive, and now the Florida Brewers Guild is stepping in to help.

Latest News

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

One dead, one charged after Thomasville wreck in stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A Thomasville wreck left one man dead and one woman was arrested after police said they stole the truck involved in the crash, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.