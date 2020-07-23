Advertisement

Domestic violence shelter hoping to raise awareness of rise in violence since pandemic

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee-based domestic violence shelter is raising awareness regarding the issue and is urging the public to be aware of anyone who may be at risk.

Refuge House points to the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent string of murders as the source of concern.

Meg Baldwin, the Executive Director of the Refuge House, says she was worried when Florida instituted a stay at home order because, she says, it would create conditions that were especially ripe for domestic violence, including increased interaction between the perpetrator and victim, as well as isolation from support networks and services.

Baldwin adds that her fears have been realized, most recently with the double murder in Perry on Friday, an incident police attribute to a domestic situation.

“We’ve had eight murders related to domestic violence and sexual assault in our Big Bend Community. That’s extremely high for that significantly short period of time,” Baldwin said.

In comparison, in all of 2019, Baldwin says there were only two homicides related to domestic violence.

However, there is a silver lining: The pandemic has forced victim’s advocates to be able to provide services digitally, and they can even now file protective orders entirely through Zoom.

For people who may not be able to get away long enough to use the phone, the Refuge House has set up an email to access their emergency hotline: helpdesk@refugehouse.com.

For more information on Refuge House, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

News

Apalachicola fishers, residents react after Oyster harvesting officially frozen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
If you have ever been to Apalachicola Bay, you know what they are famous for: Their delicious delicacies of oysters.

News

Florida Brewers Guild fights for craft breweries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some craft breweries in the Sunshine State are fighting to stay alive, and now the Florida Brewers Guild is stepping in to help.

Latest News

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

One dead, one charged after Thomasville wreck in stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A Thomasville wreck left one man dead and one woman was arrested after police said they stole the truck involved in the crash, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.