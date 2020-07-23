Advertisement

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.

It’s also presenting a challenge for families whose children have special needs.

Leon County mom, Sherilyn Toro, has two children within the Leon County Schools district.

Her son, who will be an incoming second-grader, is on the Autism spectrum and her daughter, who will be an eighth-grader, is considered high risk for COVID-19.

Toro tells WCTV it was a tough decision on whether will children will return for face to face learning or continue with the digital academy.

“He needs a little bit of structure and rules,” said Toro. “He’s getting speech therapy, occupational therapy, he’s got one on one health in an ESC class. So he’s gets pulled for math and a little bit for reading.”

Toro says she and her family decided to send her son back for face-to-face learning and her daughter will continue with digital learning for the fall semester.

But she, like other parents, are still worried.

“The problem is for what he needs, sending him into brick and mortar then he could be bringing anything home to her and putting her at risk,” she said.

Although she has worries and concerns she knows she made the best decision for her children and her family.

Toro says she also relies on organizations like the Hang Tough foundation for resources.

The executive director of Hang Tough, Janelle Irwin, says they will offer support on whatever decision the parents decide to make.

“So we’re seeing a little bit of everything right now so our goal as an organization is to support in whatever decision they make we feel that our parents are the absolute best advocate for their children and they will make the decisions that are critical to their child’s health and their well-being as they move into the future,” said Irwin.

Hang Tough is also doing a school supply drive because a lot of the families they help support have to pay medical costs out of pocket, so the cost of going back to school is extreme.

The supply drive will last until July 29.

School supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Base Physical Therapy: 3361 Raymond Diehl
  • Proof Brewing: 1320 S. Monroe Street
  • HTF located: 3361 Raymond Diehl
  • Fleet Feet: 1845 Thomasville Road

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

News

Domestic violence shelter hoping to raise awareness of rise in violence since pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A Tallahassee-based domestic violence shelter is raising awareness regarding the issue and is urging the public to be aware of anyone who may be at risk.

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

News

Apalachicola fishers, residents react after Oyster harvesting officially frozen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
If you have ever been to Apalachicola Bay, you know what they are famous for: Their delicious delicacies of oysters.

News

Florida Brewers Guild fights for craft breweries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some craft breweries in the Sunshine State are fighting to stay alive, and now the Florida Brewers Guild is stepping in to help.

Latest News

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

One dead, one charged after Thomasville wreck in stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A Thomasville wreck left one man dead and one woman was arrested after police said they stole the truck involved in the crash, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 5 hours ago