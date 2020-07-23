Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.

It’s also presenting a challenge for families whose children have special needs.

Leon County mom, Sherilyn Toro, has two children within the Leon County Schools district.

Her son, who will be an incoming second-grader, is on the Autism spectrum and her daughter, who will be an eighth-grader, is considered high risk for COVID-19.

Toro tells WCTV it was a tough decision on whether will children will return for face to face learning or continue with the digital academy.

“He needs a little bit of structure and rules,” said Toro. “He’s getting speech therapy, occupational therapy, he’s got one on one health in an ESC class. So he’s gets pulled for math and a little bit for reading.”

Toro says she and her family decided to send her son back for face-to-face learning and her daughter will continue with digital learning for the fall semester.

But she, like other parents, are still worried.

“The problem is for what he needs, sending him into brick and mortar then he could be bringing anything home to her and putting her at risk,” she said.

Although she has worries and concerns she knows she made the best decision for her children and her family.

Toro says she also relies on organizations like the Hang Tough foundation for resources.

The executive director of Hang Tough, Janelle Irwin, says they will offer support on whatever decision the parents decide to make.

“So we’re seeing a little bit of everything right now so our goal as an organization is to support in whatever decision they make we feel that our parents are the absolute best advocate for their children and they will make the decisions that are critical to their child’s health and their well-being as they move into the future,” said Irwin.

Hang Tough is also doing a school supply drive because a lot of the families they help support have to pay medical costs out of pocket, so the cost of going back to school is extreme.

The supply drive will last until July 29.

School supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

Base Physical Therapy: 3361 Raymond Diehl

Proof Brewing: 1320 S. Monroe Street

HTF located: 3361 Raymond Diehl

Fleet Feet: 1845 Thomasville Road

