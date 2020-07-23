Florida Brewers Guild fights for craft breweries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some craft breweries in the Sunshine State are fighting to stay alive, and now the Florida Brewers Guild is stepping in to help.

This week, the non-profit Florida Brewers Guild submitted a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Business and Professional Regulations and its secretary, Halsey Beshears.

The group is asking the state for help in safely re-opening breweries. In the letter, it details that many of the state’s approximately 320 breweries have been closed more days than they have been open in 2020.

The guild estimates that more than 100 breweries could permanently close their doors if taprooms continue to be closed for two more weeks, losing with it thousands of jobs.

Board member Josh Aubuchon says they want breweries to distinguished separately from bars. One of those distinctions, he says, is breweries operating as manufacturers.

“You could lost $50-$60,000 worth of product like that if you’re not sanitizing correctly,” Aubuchon said. “So cleanliness, sanitation, those are things that are number one in a brewery’s playbook.”

He added, the guild is also hoping to raise awareness, and support for an industry that’s struggling.

"They really are fantastic sources of community gathering spots, and for folks who are out of the state to come," Aubuchon said. "A lot of times they say, what's local, what can I get that's local."

In Tallahassee, Deep Brewing Company has revolutionized its services. Owner Ryan Lapete says they added an online shopping and curbside pick up in March.

Since then, he says they’ve noticed a lot of community support, sustaining about 60% of their typical taproom sales through to-go services

“I think we had a little bit of a doomsday scenario in our minds whenever we rolled into it,” Lapete said. “It’s going well and it’s keeping the bills paid, but there’s no replacing the onsite tasting room.”

The brewery owner added that, when everything was shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, sales were much higher. Since re-opening has started phasing in, that’s changed.

"Whenever everyone started opening back up and there's places to go, curbside took a big hit," Lapete said. "So long term, it wouldn't be sustainable on its own, and as we've seen with having the tasting room open, it also wouldn't be sustainable on its own."

The brewery has a partnership with a local food truck, Slide Hustle. According to the DBPR Emergency Order, that partnership allows the tasting room to open within social distancing guidelines. Lapete says they’re held to about one-third of their normal capacity.

Ology Brewery added that the best thing the community can do is support the breweries through curbside ordering.

WCTV reached out to the Department of Businesses and Professional Regulation but has not yet heard back.

