Florida teachers split on DeSantis’ decision to reopen schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida teachers are divided on Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to reopen schools.

The state’s teachers union is actively suing the governor to delay reopening brick and mortar classrooms, but there are teachers who agree the benefits of going back to in-person learning outweigh the risks.

DeSantis spoke for six and a half minutes Wednesday afternoon. His primary focus was the need for parents to have in-class and virtual options.

“No parents should be required to send their child to in-person instruction if they don’t want to,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said accommodations should be made for students and faculty at high risk. He suggested those teachers and students be allowed to continue exclusively with online learning.

“We’re hearing from more parents that want to keep their kids at home versus send them to school at this point,” Florida PTA member Angie Gallo said.

DeSantis also said teachers are, “Chomping at the bit to get back in the classroom”, but the state’s largest teachers union refutes DeSantis’ claim.

The union released this survey that found three out of four educators don’t believe it is safe to reopen now.

“Teachers are afraid,” Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said. “Many teachers are contemplating leaving this profession.”

However, there are other teachers who are steadfast in their desire to return sooner rather than later.

“I’m a teacher who wants to go back to school and I support DeSantis,” Franklin County ESE teacher Jennifer Darnell posted in a comment on a live feed of DeSantis’ address.

We spoke with her via Zoom.

“And I’m a high-risk person. I have an underlying condition. I refuse to sit and not do what needs to be done because I’m afraid,” Darnell said.

DeSantis’ main concern with staying fully virtual is the threat of exacerbating achievement gaps, especially special needs students, which Darnell teaches.

“I would stand in the way of a shooter for them... This is no different. We’re going to be there for them whether it puts us at risk or not because it’s what’s best for them,” Darnell said.

