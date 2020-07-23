Advertisement

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Kevin Trejo, 21, faces various charges for allegedly spitting into officers' drinks while working at a Starbucks location in Park Ridge, New Jersey.
Kevin Trejo, 21, faces various charges for allegedly spitting into officers' drinks while working at a Starbucks location in Park Ridge, New Jersey.(Source: Park Ridge Police/CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK RIDGE, N.J. (CNN) - Police from New Jersey have arrested a former Starbucks employee for allegedly spitting in the drinks of officers who visited the coffee shop.

Police say they received information about a week ago that 21-year-old Kevin Trejo spit in the drinks of officers at a Starbucks location in Park Ridge, New Jersey.

Trejo was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid, knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee meant for an officer and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.

The incident, which police say appears to have been isolated, happened around May 25.

Starbucks called the alleged behavior “reprehensible” and said it is not a reflection of how the company treats customers. The suspect is no longer an employee there.

“We have apologized to the Park Ridge Police Department. We want everyone who comes into our stores to receive a positive experience, and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if Trejo has legal representation.

Copyright 2020 Park Ridge, New Jersey, Police via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

GHSA

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

News

Domestic violence shelter hoping to raise awareness of rise in violence since pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A Tallahassee-based domestic violence shelter is raising awareness regarding the issue and is urging the public to be aware of anyone who may be at risk.

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

Latest News

News

Apalachicola fishers, residents react after Oyster harvesting officially frozen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
If you have ever been to Apalachicola Bay, you know what they are famous for: Their delicious delicacies of oysters.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 4 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

News

Florida Brewers Guild fights for craft breweries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some craft breweries in the Sunshine State are fighting to stay alive, and now the Florida Brewers Guild is stepping in to help.

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.