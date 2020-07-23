Franklin County Superintendent recommends delaying start of school year
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County District Schools Superintendent Traci Yoder has recommended delaying the start of the 2020 school year until August 14.
A full statement from Yoder and FCDS can be seen below or by clicking here.
Franklin County Schools Delayed by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
Franklin County was originally slated to begin on August 10.
