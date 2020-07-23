Advertisement

Franklin County Superintendent recommends delaying start of school year

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County District Schools Superintendent Traci Yoder has recommended delaying the start of the 2020 school year until August 14.

A full statement from Yoder and FCDS can be seen below or by clicking here.

Franklin County was originally slated to begin on August 10.

