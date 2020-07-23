FSU to remove Eppes statue from campus, President Thrasher says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says the Francis W. Eppes statue will be removed from campus immediately, as its Anti-Racism, Equality and Inclusion Task Force begins its work.

FSU President John Thrasher made the announcement in a press release regarding the appointment of members to the new task force.

“With the hope of fostering a stronger sense of trust, respect and good faith within the university community, Professor Montgomery and I agree that the Francis W. Eppes statue should be immediately placed off campus as the task force begins its work,” Thrasher says. “The panel members will make final recommendations on specific symbols and names of buildings on campus, including the statue, Eppes Hall and Doak S. Campbell Stadium, and will examine how to best reflect FSU’s values in relation to its historical connections to race and ethnicity.”

Thrasher says in the release he has asked the task force to identify racial and ethnic disparities on campus and to develop mandatory diversity and inclusivity training for all campus employees and students.

Thirty members from the university community were appointed to the task force.

“I am grateful to each of these individuals for agreeing to contribute their time and attention to these topics during this crucial time in the nation’s and university’s history, and I’m confident they will help the university address racial and ethnic disparities on campus and accelerate our goal to strengthen FSU’s diversity,” Thrasher said.

Below, you’ll find a list of the task force’s members.

Task Force Executive Committee

Maxine Montgomery, Professor of English (Faculty) - Chair

Brandon Bowden, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs (Staff)

Michelle Douglas, Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office (Staff)

Task Force Members

Rawan Abhari, Secretary of Internal Affairs, Student Government Association (Undergraduate Student)

Tom Block, Vice President for Advancement Relations, FSU Foundation (Staff)

Cortez Brown, College of Medicine (Medical Student)

Billy R. Close, Assistant Professor and Director of Service Learning and Mentoring, College of Criminology & Criminal Justice (Faculty)

Katrinell Davis, Associate Professor of Sociology (Faculty)

Kyle Doney, Seminole Tribe of Florida, FSU Alumni Association National Board of Directors (Alumnus)

Miles Feacher, College of Social Sciences and Public Policy (Undergraduate Student)

Craig Filar, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Studies (Faculty)

Stacey Hardin, Teaching Faculty in Special Education (Faculty)

Robinson Herrera, Associate Professor of History (Faculty)

Roxanne Hughes, Director, Center for Integrating Research & Learning at National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (Faculty)

April Jackson, Assistant Professor of Urban & Regional Planning (Faculty)

Gail Jackson, Senior Custodial Supervisor (Staff)

Nastassia “Tazzy” JaNvier, Vice President, Student Government Association (Undergraduate Student)

Cassandra D. Jenkins, Parliamentarian, FSU Black Alumni Association (Alumna, Community)

Maxine Jones, Professor of History (Faculty)

Hannah Kelsey, President, Garnet and Gold Key (Undergraduate Student)

Samantha Kunin, College of Law (Law Student, Undergraduate Alumna)

Bruce Lamont, Jim Moran Eminent Scholar in Business Administration (Faculty)

Stefany Moncada, Multicultural Admissions Counselor and President, Hispanic/Latinx Alumni Network (Staff)

Malik Osborne, Men’s Basketball Student-Athlete (Undergraduate Student)

Alan Rosenzweig, Deputy County Administrator, Leon County (Community)

Nan Rothstein, former Vice President, Student Government Association (Alumna)

Kevin Rutois, President, Interfraternity Council (Undergraduate Student)

Jarrett “Jay” L. Terry, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs/Centers and Institutes, Community and Economic Engagement (Faculty)

Greg Washington, Special Operations Lieutenant, FSU Police Department (Staff)

Allisson Yu, National Board of Directors, FSU Alumni Association (Alumna)

