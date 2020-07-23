Goff agrees with delay to Blazers’ season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Gulf South Conference announced they are delaying the beginning of their 2020 athletic year until either the last week of September or the first week of October.

The GSC Board of Directors approved the delay Tuesday but did not release the information publicly, allowing schools to tell their athletes first.

It’s a delay that impacts all fall sports, including football. The conferences also announced all fall sports will play a conference-only schedule.

Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff says he thinks it’s a smart move.

“We’re not going to have a preseason camp like we normally do,” Goff said. “There is no reason for that.

“We were stuck at seven games anyway,” Goff continued. VSU lost their first three games of the season when the SIAC canceled its fall sports season. The Blazers were slated to play Savannah State, Kentucky State and Albany State.

“We spent a couple of weeks making phone calls to other teams and most of them said, they would have interest in playing, however, it looks their conference is going to go to a closed conference schedule as well. We were having trouble finding the extra games.”

Goff added he expects some schedule dates to shift.

