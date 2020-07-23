Advertisement

Gulf South Conference delays start to fall season, moving to conference-only play

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Gulf South Conference announced they will delay the start of their fall season to “either the last week of September of the first week of October,” meaning a delay to the start of the athletic year for Valdosta State.

The conference also announced the soccer, volleyball and football seasons will be played within the conference only.

The full statement from the Gulf South Conference can be seen below.

The Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. 

The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.  

Administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.  

Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.  

New schedules and additional details on implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference as they are approved by the membership. 

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.

“Valdosta State is working closely with the Gulf South Conference and other member institutions on options that we hope will allow our fall sport teams to compete during the fall semester,” VSU Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard said. “As details regarding new start dates and schedule changes are finalized, we will disseminate that information.”

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Valdosta State’s first three football games - against Savannah State, Kentucky State and Albany State - were all suspended after the SIAC canceled their fall sports season.

The Blazers original 2020 schedule says their next came could potentially come on September 26 against North Greenville, but it is unknown if or how VSU’s schedule will change.

Valdosta State was scheduled to play one non-conference soccer game and two before Sept. 25, while the Blazers’ volleyball team was set to play seven non-conference games before opening the GSC schedule on Sept. 26 against West Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 8 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

GHSA

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Loriston cautiously approaching return to class, court

Updated: 21 hours ago
In the case of Rickards High School volleyball coach Jamilah Loriston, home life contains raising four children, including a pair of two-year-old twins.

FHSAA

‘I have to make sure I’m constantly safe’: Rickards’ Loriston cautiously approaching return to class, court

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
In addition to preparing for a return to school and the hopeful start of the season, Rickards High School volleyball coach Jamilah Loriston is raising four children away from the court, including a pair of two-year-old twins.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS football ready for ‘breakout year on offense'

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Unlike many schools across Tallahassee, the FAMU DRS football team is continuing to hold summer workouts as the Baby Rattlers prepare for the 2020 campaign.

Sports

Leon County Schools to delay fall sports past July 27

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
LCS Athletic Director Scott Hansen says all fall sports are suspended until further notice.