Gulf South Conference delays start to fall season, moving to conference-only play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Gulf South Conference announced they will delay the start of their fall season to “either the last week of September of the first week of October,” meaning a delay to the start of the athletic year for Valdosta State.

The conference also announced the soccer, volleyball and football seasons will be played within the conference only.

The full statement from the Gulf South Conference can be seen below.

The Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October.

The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.

Administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.

Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.

New schedules and additional details on implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference as they are approved by the membership.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.

“Valdosta State is working closely with the Gulf South Conference and other member institutions on options that we hope will allow our fall sport teams to compete during the fall semester,” VSU Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard said. “As details regarding new start dates and schedule changes are finalized, we will disseminate that information.”

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Valdosta State’s first three football games - against Savannah State, Kentucky State and Albany State - were all suspended after the SIAC canceled their fall sports season.

The Blazers original 2020 schedule says their next came could potentially come on September 26 against North Greenville, but it is unknown if or how VSU’s schedule will change.

Valdosta State was scheduled to play one non-conference soccer game and two before Sept. 25, while the Blazers’ volleyball team was set to play seven non-conference games before opening the GSC schedule on Sept. 26 against West Georgia.

