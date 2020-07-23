Advertisement

‘I don’t disagree with the parents’: Brooks County expecting 8-10 kids to be absent as fall camp starts

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman says he expects 8-10 players not to be at the start of fall camp because their parents do not feel comfortable due to recent spikes in coronavirus.

The parents did not give a timetable for a return of their student-athletes.

As of Thursday’s 3 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health, has 298 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Freeman says parents are “worried” and “concerned,” but that he is trying to make things “as normal as we possibly can,” adding the team will continue to over sanitize areas to try to make the conditions safe.

Brooks County will still start fall camp on July 27 with the players in attendance. Freeman says the team will be in helmets, ass the GHSA’s five-day acclimation period begins.

“I don’t disagree with the parents because they have to do what they feel is best for their child,” Freeman said. “I really want things to get back to normal. I have no clue what normal is anymore. All I can do is practice with the young people that are here. Especially, if that kid’s a starter, that affects us on both sides of the ball and special teams. It knocks a hammer on you. It puts a hammer to you.”

Coach Freeman expects to have 40 to 45 kids on Monday.

