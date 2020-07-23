Chiles HS School Resource Officer awarded Medal of Valor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Deputy Paul Emmons was named the recipient of the 2020 Florida Association of School Resource Officers Medal of Valor Award Thursday morning, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Emmons was nominated by Chiles High School administrators for disarming a “student in a crisis, wielding a knife, while class was in session.”

“Deputy Emmons’ ability to calm the student brought the incident to a peaceful resolution for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “We commend Deputy Emmons on his commitment to keeping his school safe while also recognizing someone in need during a crisis.”

LCSO says Deputy Emmons was also installed as the President-Elect of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers, effective July 2022.

