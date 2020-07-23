Leon County Schools superintendent to recommend pushing start date to August 24
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna will recommend to the school board to push the district’s start date to August 24, according to LCS communications officer Chris Petley.
The LCS Re-Open Task Force met via Zoom Thursday morning.
A start date of August 24 will give two full weeks for teachers to prepare and adjust, Petley said.
You can watch the task force’s meeting at this link or below.
