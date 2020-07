Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work to do what is in the best interest of our students, staff members, families, and our community. Teachers and staff members will report to work as scheduled.

The start of the school year for all students will be delayed until Friday, August 14. The decision for the delay is based on many factors, including feedback from teachers and staff members. The additional preplanning time will be used for professional learning. All employees will receive required training on COVID-19 safety protocols and strategies to support students as they transition back to school.

Updated Open House events will be posted online as soon as possible. Please note that all currently scheduled breaks (Fall, Thanksgiving, Winter, and Spring) will remain as listed in the 2020-2021 school calendar. However, the entire 2020-2021 calendar may have to be modified during the year to accommodate circumstances or spread of COVID-19.

This information may be subject to change based on additional guidance received from the Governor’s Office, Georgia Department of Education, and the Georgia Department of Public Health. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.