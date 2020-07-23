Monticello city leaders: ‘Hanging Tree’ no longer exists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A petition to take down what some know as “The Hanging Tree” is circulating in Jefferson County, but some community leaders say it’s the wrong tree.

Last week, WCTV told the story of a petition started to take down the tree outside the courthouse in downtown Monticello. That petition now has more than 1,300 signatures.

Since, it’s gained a lot of push-back from community members saying this tree was never used for hangings, and this reputation is based on folklore.

Katrina Richardson, the Executive Director of the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson County Tourist Development Council, says the real tree where hangings took place is gone. Instead, it once stood near the intersection of Waukeenah Street, Pearl Street and Cherry Street.

Richardson points to local historian Dee Counts.

They reference a 1979 article, written by Judge Charles Anderson in the Monticello News. That article states that the now-empty lot was the location of a calaboose, and in 1847, the first Jefferson County jail. It states the so-called “hanging tree” was located right next to it.

Local leaders say the tree was torn down when the telephone tower was built in the mid 20th century.

Richardson says petitions like this surface every few years.

“Monticello used to have, and still does to some extent, some ghost tours, and some of the people that were promoting them used, and speaking for the ghost tours would always say that this particular tree, which is the one downtown, was the hanging tree. Which it’s definitely not,” Richardson said. “It would suit me just fine if this never ever comes up again because the previous administration at the Chamber of Commerce has had to fight it as well, and so now here it is again. We’re just trying to get the word out about the downtown tree, is not the tree people are talking about.”

Petitioners are also making two other requests: One is for the removal of the Confederate monument on the north side of the courthouse, the other is for businesses, as well as the post office, to open past noon on Thursdays.

When asked about the other location, petitioner Don Davis says they have heard of this explanation of the downtown tree before. He says the tree next to the courthouse has been the subject of stories passed down from grandmothers and grandfathers.

He says the petition is still moving forward.

