Advertisement

Monticello city leaders: ‘Hanging Tree’ no longer exists

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A petition to take down what some know as “The Hanging Tree” is circulating in Jefferson County, but some community leaders say it’s the wrong tree.

Last week, WCTV told the story of a petition started to take down the tree outside the courthouse in downtown Monticello. That petition now has more than 1,300 signatures.

Since, it’s gained a lot of push-back from community members saying this tree was never used for hangings, and this reputation is based on folklore.

Katrina Richardson, the Executive Director of the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson County Tourist Development Council, says the real tree where hangings took place is gone. Instead, it once stood near the intersection of Waukeenah Street, Pearl Street and Cherry Street.

Richardson points to local historian Dee Counts.

They reference a 1979 article, written by Judge Charles Anderson in the Monticello News. That article states that the now-empty lot was the location of a calaboose, and in 1847, the first Jefferson County jail. It states the so-called “hanging tree” was located right next to it.

Local leaders say the tree was torn down when the telephone tower was built in the mid 20th century.

Richardson says petitions like this surface every few years.

“Monticello used to have, and still does to some extent, some ghost tours, and some of the people that were promoting them used, and speaking for the ghost tours would always say that this particular tree, which is the one downtown, was the hanging tree. Which it’s definitely not,” Richardson said. “It would suit me just fine if this never ever comes up again because the previous administration at the Chamber of Commerce has had to fight it as well, and so now here it is again. We’re just trying to get the word out about the downtown tree, is not the tree people are talking about.”

Petitioners are also making two other requests: One is for the removal of the Confederate monument on the north side of the courthouse, the other is for businesses, as well as the post office, to open past noon on Thursdays.

When asked about the other location, petitioner Don Davis says they have heard of this explanation of the downtown tree before. He says the tree next to the courthouse has been the subject of stories passed down from grandmothers and grandfathers.

He says the petition is still moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 11 minutes ago

GHSA

‘I don’t disagree with the parents’: Brooks County expecting 8-10 kids to be absent as fall camp starts

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman says he expects 8-10 players not to be at the start of fall camp because their parents do not feel comfortable due to recent spikes in coronavirus.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

KCCI creates first educational bicycle park at Sabal Palm Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County’s first educational bicycle park was completed this week at Sabal Palm Elementary School as part of a partnership with the Knight Creative Communities Institute.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, July 23.

News

FSU removes Eppes statue from campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida State University says the Francis W. Eppes statue will be removed from campus immediately

News

Monticello city leaders: ‘Hanging Tree’ no longer exists

Updated: 1 hour ago
A petition to take down what some know as “The Hanging Tree” is circulating in Jefferson County, but some community leaders say it’s the wrong tree.

News

Florida families looking for middle ground between safety and seclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Families tell WCTV they’re concerned; they understand the initial ban on visits, but now believe if there’s not a change, their loved one won’t die of COVID-19, but from isolation and loneliness.

News

Caregivers for Compromise: Florida families looking for middle ground between safety and seclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Walton
Families tell WCTV they fear if changes don’t happen soon, their loved ones will become collateral damage in the fight against COVID-19.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hour ago