NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at games.
NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at games.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
(CNN) - If you plan on attending an NFL game this season, you will be required to wear a mask.

“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications for the NFL, confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.

It is unclear how many teams will actually host fans in the upcoming season because the league NFL does not have a policy on hosting fans during the pandemic.

The Atlanta Falcons told season ticket holders they will have limited capacity of up to 10,000 to 20,000 people, but other teams, like the New York Jets and New York Giants, will not be allowed to host fans because of the mandate.

The NFL’s regular season is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 10.

