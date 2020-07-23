One dead, one charged after Thomasville wreck in stolen vehicle

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville wreck left one man dead and one woman was arrested after police said they stole the truck involved in the crash, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of East Pinetree Boulevard in regards to a stolen vehicle. Once they arrived, the victim told police he went inside the store and left his truck running with the keys inside and that’s when a man and a woman stole his truck.

After watching surveillance, officers said Richard Shane Harrell, 43, and Lyndsey Nichole Wren, 35, were seen inside the store attempting to buy alcohol. They also seemed intoxicated, according to an incident report.

Even though surveillance shows the suspects parked next to the victim’s car, Harrell got into the victim’s driver seat and Wren got into the passenger seat and drove off behind Hot Diggity Dogs onto Highway 84 East, the report states.

On the ground in front of Hot Diggity Dogs, police said they found a laundry basket with the suspects’ names, as well as a phone.

While talking to the victim, the arresting officer said dispatch notified police that there was a wreck on Highway 19 and New Hope Road.

It was confirmed that the vehicle involved was the victim’s stolen truck, the report states.

When the officer arrived at the scene, Harrell and Wren were still in the truck.

Harrell died on the scene. Wren was arrested and taken to the Thomas County Jail.

She is being charged with one count of theft by taking.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.