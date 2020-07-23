Advertisement

One dead, one charged after Thomasville wreck in stolen vehicle

(WCJB)
By WALB News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville wreck left one man dead and one woman was arrested after police said they stole the truck involved in the crash, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of East Pinetree Boulevard in regards to a stolen vehicle. Once they arrived, the victim told police he went inside the store and left his truck running with the keys inside and that’s when a man and a woman stole his truck.

After watching surveillance, officers said Richard Shane Harrell, 43, and Lyndsey Nichole Wren, 35, were seen inside the store attempting to buy alcohol. They also seemed intoxicated, according to an incident report.

Even though surveillance shows the suspects parked next to the victim’s car, Harrell got into the victim’s driver seat and Wren got into the passenger seat and drove off behind Hot Diggity Dogs onto Highway 84 East, the report states.

On the ground in front of Hot Diggity Dogs, police said they found a laundry basket with the suspects’ names, as well as a phone.

While talking to the victim, the arresting officer said dispatch notified police that there was a wreck on Highway 19 and New Hope Road.

It was confirmed that the vehicle involved was the victim’s stolen truck, the report states.

When the officer arrived at the scene, Harrell and Wren were still in the truck.

Harrell died on the scene. Wren was arrested and taken to the Thomas County Jail.

She is being charged with one count of theft by taking.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

News

Domestic violence shelter hoping to raise awareness of rise in violence since pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A Tallahassee-based domestic violence shelter is raising awareness regarding the issue and is urging the public to be aware of anyone who may be at risk.

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

News

Apalachicola fishers, residents react after Oyster harvesting officially frozen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
If you have ever been to Apalachicola Bay, you know what they are famous for: Their delicious delicacies of oysters.

News

Florida Brewers Guild fights for craft breweries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some craft breweries in the Sunshine State are fighting to stay alive, and now the Florida Brewers Guild is stepping in to help.

Latest News

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Families with children who have special needs split about returning to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County school year is just around the corner and the decision to send children back to the classroom is weighing heavy on all parents.