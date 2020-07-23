Pair of FSU transfers receive waiver for immediate eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - The Florida State Seminoles got some positive news today on a pair of transfers from Mississippi State.

On Thursday, FSU announced that Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones have been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season.

Both Lovett and Jones come in to bolster a defense that is looking to rebound from a poor performance last season.

“We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said to Seminoles.com. “The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I’m looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”

Jones was a sophomore last season and played in 11 games with one start. Lovett was a redshirt freshman last year and made 13 starts in 15 games at Mississippi State.

