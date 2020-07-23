Advertisement

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.

“To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said of Jacksonville.

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24. Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in an alternate form.

You can watch Trump’s press conference live below.

President Trump is holding a press conference from the White House.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, July 23, 2020

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 12 minutes ago

GHSA

‘I don’t disagree with the parents’: Brooks County expecting 8-10 kids to be absent as fall camp starts

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman says he expects 8-10 players not to be at the start of fall camp because their parents do not feel comfortable due to recent spikes in coronavirus.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

KCCI creates first educational bicycle park at Sabal Palm Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County’s first educational bicycle park was completed this week at Sabal Palm Elementary School as part of a partnership with the Knight Creative Communities Institute.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, July 23.

News

FSU removes Eppes statue from campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida State University says the Francis W. Eppes statue will be removed from campus immediately

News

Monticello city leaders: ‘Hanging Tree’ no longer exists

Updated: 1 hour ago
A petition to take down what some know as “The Hanging Tree” is circulating in Jefferson County, but some community leaders say it’s the wrong tree.

News

Florida families looking for middle ground between safety and seclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Families tell WCTV they’re concerned; they understand the initial ban on visits, but now believe if there’s not a change, their loved one won’t die of COVID-19, but from isolation and loneliness.

News

Caregivers for Compromise: Florida families looking for middle ground between safety and seclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Walton
Families tell WCTV they fear if changes don’t happen soon, their loved ones will become collateral damage in the fight against COVID-19.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hour ago