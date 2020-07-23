Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Like teams all across Tallahassee, the Rickards football teams is waiting to hear when they can start fall camp.

If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

Head coach Quintin Lewis says this year, unlike in years past, the team has a kicker. After posting a 3-7 campaign in 2019, Lewis feels the offense has left a ton of points on the board by not being able to kick field goals when in range.

“I think we lost probably three games special time-wise. We’ve really been focusing on the skills and the techniques for special teams wise to get it done,” Lewis said. “We never had a kicker before, we have a kicker now that’s going to be pretty good. We probably left about 15 to 20 points on the board last year every game because we couldn’t kick the football. Now that we are able to do it, we’ll be pretty good.”

Leon County has not made a decision on if or when the fall sports will move forward after announcing the county will not begin organized practices on July 27 when the FHSAA allows for teams across the state to begin.

A source tells WCTV Leon County Athletic Director Scott Hansen will meet with school athletic directors and principals on Monday on a zoom conference at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.