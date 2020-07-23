Rep. Rick Allen aims to require schools to offer the option of in-classroom learning

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) is pushing legislation to require K-12 schools to provide an option for students to attend in-person classes for the upcoming school year.

“My bill would ensure that the option for in-person learning is on the table and available for families around the country who want their children to safely return to the classroom this fall,” said Congressman Allen in a press release.

The Educational Flexibility for Families Act would require schools to be willing to open their classrooms in order to qualify for additional federal assistance.

Allen says counties are continuing to receive federal money through the CARES ACT, however during an interview with Gray Television, he did not specify how much additional funding would be available.

As parents and officials are concerned about the safety of staff and students, Allen cited testimony from an infectious disease pediatric physician in a recent committee hearing.

“Children have a God-given immune system that helps them fight this thing right off the bat,” said Allen. “I think that we can watch it very closely.”

