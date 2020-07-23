Tallahassee police find 30 pounds of marijuana in suspect’s car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in a wanted suspect’s rental car on Wednesday.

TPD says its Special Investigation Section, the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force and Leon County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a wanted suspect, Ladarius Dickey, to safely take him into custody Wednesday morning.

TPD says Dickey, 28, was found driving in a rented 2020 BMW on North Monroe Street and a traffic stop was initiated. He attempted to flee in the car but was quickly caught.

TPD says officers searched the car and found more than 30 pounds of marijuana, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Dickey’s residence, and more marijuana and another firearm was found in the search, TPD says.

TPD says Dickey was charged with the original felony, fleeing and eluding, as well as trafficking in cannabis, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and possession of paraphernalia.

