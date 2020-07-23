Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

Cairo is looking to replace six seniors on defense. Head coach Steven Devoursney says CHS has a lot of guys with experience in the program, but the game changes when you put pads on.

Last season, the defense was stout, giving up only 11 points a game and shutting out three opponents.

Devoursney says this season, though, he might have to rely on underclassmen.

“Where can we get some help from young kids,” Devoursney said. “We’ve got two really good d-linemen back, we’ve got two really good linebackers back and we’ve got a good secondary guy back, but what are we going to put around them? Who’s going to be our weakest link? Once we get the pads on, we can find out more about them.”

