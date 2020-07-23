Advertisement

Syrupmakers hoping to get production from underclassmen on defensive side of the ball

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cairo Syrupmakers are set to begin fall camp on Monday and the ‘Makers have to replace a lot on defense ahead of 2020.

Cairo is looking to replace six seniors on defense. Head coach Steven Devoursney says CHS has a lot of guys with experience in the program, but the game changes when you put pads on.

Last season, the defense was stout, giving up only 11 points a game and shutting out three opponents.

Devoursney says this season, though, he might have to rely on underclassmen.

“Where can we get some help from young kids,” Devoursney said. “We’ve got two really good d-linemen back, we’ve got two really good linebackers back and we’ve got a good secondary guy back, but what are we going to put around them? Who’s going to be our weakest link? Once we get the pads on, we can find out more about them.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Raiders hoping to unveil new weapon if season moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
If and when camp opens, the Raiders will have something they have not had in the past: a placekicker.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 4 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Latest News

Sports

Loriston cautiously approaching return to class, court

Updated: 8 hours ago
In the case of Rickards High School volleyball coach Jamilah Loriston, home life contains raising four children, including a pair of two-year-old twins.

FHSAA

‘I have to make sure I’m constantly safe’: Rickards’ Loriston cautiously approaching return to class, court

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
In addition to preparing for a return to school and the hopeful start of the season, Rickards High School volleyball coach Jamilah Loriston is raising four children away from the court, including a pair of two-year-old twins.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS football ready for ‘breakout year on offense'

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Unlike many schools across Tallahassee, the FAMU DRS football team is continuing to hold summer workouts as the Baby Rattlers prepare for the 2020 campaign.

Sports

Leon County Schools to delay fall sports past July 27

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
LCS Athletic Director Scott Hansen says all fall sports are suspended until further notice.

FHSAA

Leon County Schools to delay fall sports past July 27

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to keep it’s scheduled July 27 start date, but allowed for school districts to opt to start later.

GHSA

Lowndes High football player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Paige Dauer
The school's head coach said the student received a positive test result during the week of July 4.