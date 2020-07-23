Advertisement

Tallahassee candidates use local forum to campaign for upcoming elections

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of a week long event to showcase local officials, the Florida Community Law Center hosted a forum to give candidates a chance to show why they should get the people’s vote.

The law center says it felt the need to give candidates running for city commission, public defender and the sheriff’s office an opportunity to showcase their platform, considering the challenges of campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current Tallahassee City Commissioner Elaine Bryant and candidate Jack Porter are both running for Seat One in the Tallahassee City Commission, and they were both slated to speak Wednesday night in the forum.

Candidate Jack Porter says she knows there’s a disconnect between the people and city officials and wants there to be a change.

“I will govern the way I have ran this campaign, and that is centering the voices of our community members and that includes the members of our black community who have been time and time again disregarded,” explained Porter.

Commissioner Bryant was in the waiting room and wasn’t able to join the forum, but says she believes communication within the community is a two-way street and wants everyone’s voices to be heard.

“My interest is to make sure that we hear the voices of those whom have desires to have things done but may not have voiced their opinion,” said Bryant.

William Moore and Jermaine Miller are also running for City Commission Seat One, but were not at Wednesday’s forum.

This forum continues through Friday with other candidates running for office.

Elections for the City Commission will take place on August 18.

