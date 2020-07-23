Advertisement

What’s Brewing? July 23, 2020

(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FSU to remove Eppes statue from campus, President Thrasher says

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
FSU President John Thrasher made the announcement in a press release regarding the appointment of members to the new Anti-Racism, Equality and Inclusion Task Force.

Chiles HS School Resource Officer awarded Medal of Valor

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Leon County Deputy Paul Emmons was nominated by Chiles High School administrators for disarming a “student in a crisis, wielding a knife, while class was in session.”

GBI: String of home invasions led to officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lanier County, according to a tweet by the agency.

Tallahassee police find 30 pounds of marijuana in suspect’s car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Tallahassee Police Department found 30 pounds of cannabis, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia in a wanted suspect's car

Tallahassee candidates use local forum to campaign for upcoming elections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The law center says it felt the need to give candidates running for city commission, public defender and the sheriff’s office an opportunity to showcase their platform, considering the challenges of campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida State’s Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Christie Alexander with the Florida State College Of Medicine has been joining Ben and Katie Kaplan at 4 p.m. to answer your coronavirus questions.

What's Brewing? July 23, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: July 23, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Leon County Booking Report: July 23, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 22, 2020.