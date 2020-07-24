Dog shot and killed in Lakeland home invasions

LAKELAND, Ga. (WCTV) - One Lakeland resident is now mourning the loss of her dog after an armed intruder broke into her home and shot him.

The suspect, 37-year-old William “Billy” Welland, Jr., was wanted as a suspect for a murder happening in Tampa on Tuesday, July 21.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 29-year-old Hispanic male was found dead in the garage bay of an auto body shop. They say Welland then stole the victim’s black Audi and proceeded to south Georgia where he “committed additional crimes ranging from armed home invasion to the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer”.

Lakeland resident Christa Fullard says she was not home when Welland entered her home. For that, she says she’s thankful. But her 5-year-old Labrador-Bulldog mix Cody was shot dead inside.

“He would have shot me, too, of course...anybody in his way he was shooting them,” Fullard told WCTV.

She says Welland then knocked on the door of her next-door neighbor’s home and shot him when he came to the door. GBI says that victim is hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center.

Lanier County deputies responded to that incident on Old Stockton Road around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, observed Welland and attempted to make a traffic stop.

According to GBI, “Welland led officers on a short chase before pulling behind a residence on Highway 122 East. He exited the vehicle and attempted to run. While on foot, Welland pointed firearms at officers and gunfire was exchanged. One officer was grazed by gunfire and was later treated and released from South Georgia Medical Center – Lanier Campus. Welland was shot multiple times and is currently being treated at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.”

The deputy injured is back home with her family taking a few days off to recover, which Sheriff Nick Norton says is protocol in this situation. It was her first day on the job with Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

This GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Douglas office (912) 389-4103.

