FHSAA passes motion to postpone fall sports, targets return in late August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has passed a motion that will postpone fall sports with a target start date of August 24.

The motion allows for summer conditioning to continue if the school district chooses.

The Board will also reconvene “by Aug. 17″ to evaluate the state of COVID-19 across Florida, and see if the positive rate is at an acceptable rate to play, which has been proposed by the SMAC at five percent.

The Board determined, because the state data continues to change so quickly related to the cornoavirus, they wanted to see what would happen when schools opened.

The thought was that a potential spike in positives cases would be unhealthy for the student-athletes.

Also included in the motion; team tryouts cannot start until the Board decides fall sports can resume.

The wording “by Aug. 17″ is to ensure the FHSAA enough time to get a location for an in-person meeting, a possible venue and to coordinate schedules.

Doug Dodd was the board member who brought the motion to the table.

Opposition came from several members, but the strongest voice was Wewahitchka head football coach Bobby Johns, who argued that certain schools may only have a specific window to play games and by passing a uniform target start date those schools with the opportunity to play may miss the chance.

Executive Director George Tomyn was in favor of keeping the motion made Monday that kept the calendar as is and allowed local school districts to decide if they wanted to begin the season later.

The motion passed with 11 votes.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.