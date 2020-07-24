Advertisement

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than three years have passed since the Florida state legislature passed a bill that allowed high school students to transfer at will and without penalty.

With Thursday’s decision from the Florida High School Athletic Association to postpone fall sports, with a target return date of August 24, the law could become a big factor if some school districts play fall sports while others choose to say a return is not safe yet.

“I think it’s a joke,” Chiles High School head football coach Kevin Pettis said.

Florida has one of the most robust high school transfer laws in the nation; it allows students to transfer to any school, even during the year, and be immediately eligible to compete.

“It’s really not where kids can go where ever they want to go,” Pettis said. “They can go where their county says they can go.”

Pettis argues the law has a major flaw: Students can only transfer to a school if there is room.

“If a kid leaves in my county, and his parents are not happy with the school system or what they are trying to get out of the school for sports, I oblige you to go to other places, where ever you get what you can get what you need to get,” Gadsen County head football coach Corey Fuller said.

Another issue of the 132-page bill is some coaches believe this allows unhappy kids at a school to leave at will, instead of trying to working through the problem.

“Players are developing in a program and maybe will switch schools or change up what they are doing because of playing time or because of something not going right at that moment,” Godby head coach Brandon McCray said.

One reason the law was created was to cut down on recruiting, which is still prohibited by the FHSAA. But, the law makes it more difficult to prove that violation.

“If a kid goes to a school and is happy,” Pettis said, “You can’t prove anything.”

Some coaches say, though, that athletes should keep in mind how transferring to multiple schools throughout their high school careers will make them look to a potential college.

“[Alabama head coach Nick] Saban sat there and talked to the whole group,” Pettis said. “He said if there’s a kid that’s been to two or three high schools, I don’t want him.”

In the wake of the FHSAA’s decision, fall sports across the state can only continue summer conditioning if their district allows.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

Updated: 46 minutes ago
More than three years have passed since the Florida state legislature passed a bill that allowed high school students to transfer at will and without penalty.

Seminoles

Report: ACC mulling modified football schedule, delayed start

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dean Straka
ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement earlier in the month that the conference’s board of directors had expected to make a decision in “late July” regarding a path forward for the return of competition within the conference amid COVID-19 concerns.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

FHSAA

FHSAA passes motion to postpone fall sports, targets return in late August

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has passed a motion that will postpone fall sports with a target start date of August 24.

Latest News

GHSA

‘I don’t disagree with the parents’: Brooks County expecting 8-10 kids to be absent as fall camp starts

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman says he expects 8-10 players not to be at the start of fall camp because their parents do not feel comfortable due to recent spikes in coronavirus.

Blazers

Goff agrees with delay to Blazers’ season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
“We’re not going to have a preseason camp like we normally do,” Goff said. “There is no reason for that.

Seminoles

Pair of FSU transfers receive waiver for immediate eligibility

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Josh Newberg
On Thursday, FSU announced that Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones have been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season.

Blazers

Gulf South Conference delays start to fall season, moving to conference-only play

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The conference also announced the soccer, volleyball and football seasons will be played within the conference only.

Nfl

Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.