Frontline healthcare workers detail lack of PPE during Commissioner Fried’s virtual roundtable

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday with frontline healthcare workers about the COVID-19 crisis.

Multiple doctors and nurses discussed what they are seeing in their hospitals, and why they believe a mask mandate is necessary.

“It first started out with the PPE, not given proper PPEs. And then they came with sub-standard PPEs, and expect us; I just feel like we were sent out there to risk our lives,” said Patricia Diaz, a registered nurse in Broward County.

Emergency room technicians also detailed the lack of PPE and their frustration with being called “heroes,” especially when they say they don’t have the tools to protect themselves.

“Just think about the amount of Floridians in hospitals and intensive care units because the Governor has failed to enact a mask mandate,” said Dr. Ron Saff, a Board Member of Florida Physicians for Social Responsibility.

"My hope is that we can finally have leadership in Tallahassee and in Washington that puts science behind all public policy," said Dr. Mona Mangat, former National Board Chair of Doctors for America.

Commissioner Fried says she’s focused on ensuring PPE is provided to the frontline workers.

