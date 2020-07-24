Advertisement

Frontline healthcare workers detail lack of PPE during Commissioner Fried’s virtual roundtable

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks during the general assembly at the Florida Democratic State Convention Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks during the general assembly at the Florida Democratic State Convention Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday with frontline healthcare workers about the COVID-19 crisis.

Multiple doctors and nurses discussed what they are seeing in their hospitals, and why they believe a mask mandate is necessary.

“It first started out with the PPE, not given proper PPEs. And then they came with sub-standard PPEs, and expect us; I just feel like we were sent out there to risk our lives,” said Patricia Diaz, a registered nurse in Broward County.

Emergency room technicians also detailed the lack of PPE and their frustration with being called “heroes,” especially when they say they don’t have the tools to protect themselves.

“Just think about the amount of Floridians in hospitals and intensive care units because the Governor has failed to enact a mask mandate,” said Dr. Ron Saff, a Board Member of Florida Physicians for Social Responsibility.

"My hope is that we can finally have leadership in Tallahassee and in Washington that puts science behind all public policy," said Dr. Mona Mangat, former National Board Chair of Doctors for America.

Commissioner Fried says she’s focused on ensuring PPE is provided to the frontline workers.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
Friday was a typical hot and humid July afternoon, with temperatures in the low-90s and some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and moving to the northwest.

News

Tallahassee political leaders react to Jacksonville RNC cancelation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
After President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville event portion of the Republican National Convention, local Republican leaders are calling it the right decision.

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 24.

FHSAA

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida has one of the most robust high school transfer laws in the nation; it allows students to transfer to any school, even during the year, and be immediately eligible to compete.

Latest News

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: July 24, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Florida census response lagging

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fewer than six out of 10 Floridians have filled out their census forms and the deadline is rapidly approaching.

News

Florida census response lagging

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Fewer than six out of 10 Floridians have filled out their census forms and the deadline is rapidly approaching.

News

Governor DeSantis’ popularity upside down

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quinnipiac poll shows the governor’s approval rating at its lowest since taking office; just 41% approve while 52% disapprove.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: July 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago