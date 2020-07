CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County School District has delayed the start of school until September 8.

The district made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. School was originally scheduled to begin August 7.

Teachers should still report to work on July 31 for training, then again on Aug. 17 for Professional Learning.

Good Evening, The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause many of us concern in our community. Recent parent surveys... Posted by Grady County School District on Thursday, July 23, 2020

