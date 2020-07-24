Local contractor arrested for organized scheme to defraud $20K-50K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Craig Ross of Ross Construction and Design was arrested for fraud and theft Friday.

The arrest came after Travis Sparkman, the owner of TSpark Enterprises construction business, issued a statement to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office back on August 29, 2019.

According to LCSO, Sparkman employed Ross as a production manager in December, 2018. In January, 2019, Ross approached Travis in reference to a potential job located at 1907 Myrick Drive, but Sparkman declined to accept the job through TSpark.

Sparkman advised Ross he could do the job but made it clear he did not want TSpark Enterprises associated with it it any way. Sparkman said he later terminated Ross after multiple mistakes and a substance abuse problem, LCSO says.

LCSO adds that after Sparkman terminated Ross, he learned of a permit that had been pulled for the Myrick Road job site without his knowledge or consent. Sparkman researched further into the incident and learned Ross was collecting draws made payable to TSpark Enterprises and bringing them to the office manager, Heather Flores.

LCSO says Ross told Flores that Sparkman would receive 30% of the job on the final check and adds Travis stated that Craig brought four checks with a total amount of $33,728.81.

According to LCSO, Sparkman stated that after Ross received the final draw, he quit working on the residence and left it unfinished. Sparkman said the home owner believed the work was being done by TSpark causing him to complete the job out of his own pocket with a total of $965.00.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.