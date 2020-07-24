Advertisement

Local contractor arrested for organized scheme to defraud $20K-50K

Craig Ross (pictured) arrested for organized scheme to defraud $20K-50K
Craig Ross (pictured) arrested for organized scheme to defraud $20K-50K(WCTV)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Craig Ross of Ross Construction and Design was arrested for fraud and theft Friday.

The arrest came after Travis Sparkman, the owner of TSpark Enterprises construction business, issued a statement to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office back on August 29, 2019.

According to LCSO, Sparkman employed Ross as a production manager in December, 2018. In January, 2019, Ross approached Travis in reference to a potential job located at 1907 Myrick Drive, but Sparkman declined to accept the job through TSpark.

Sparkman advised Ross he could do the job but made it clear he did not want TSpark Enterprises associated with it it any way. Sparkman said he later terminated Ross after multiple mistakes and a substance abuse problem, LCSO says.

LCSO adds that after Sparkman terminated Ross, he learned of a permit that had been pulled for the Myrick Road job site without his knowledge or consent. Sparkman researched further into the incident and learned Ross was collecting draws made payable to TSpark Enterprises and bringing them to the office manager, Heather Flores.

LCSO says Ross told Flores that Sparkman would receive 30% of the job on the final check and adds Travis stated that Craig brought four checks with a total amount of $33,728.81.

According to LCSO, Sparkman stated that after Ross received the final draw, he quit working on the residence and left it unfinished. Sparkman said the home owner believed the work was being done by TSpark causing him to complete the job out of his own pocket with a total of $965.00.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘We suffered tremendously’: 1 of the ‘Leesburg Stockade Girls’ recalls experience

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Tesia Reed
Stories, especially from the Civil Rights Movement, shine a spotlight on how far we've come in a relatively short amount of time.

News

VPD, Valdosta named in excessive force lawsuit

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WALB News Team
The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) have been named in a lawsuit stemming from a February 2020 incident, according to VPD’s Facebook page.

News

Dog shot and killed in Lakeland home invasions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
One Lakeland resident is now mourning the loss of her dog after an armed intruder broke into her home and shot him.

News

Taylor County superintendent of schools recommends delaying start date to August 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Taylor County School District Superintendent, Dr. Danny Glover, recommended that the school district extend its pre-planning and adjust the school start date for K-12 students to August 24, according to a press release from Thursday.

Latest News

National

Fauci: “We could start talking about real normality again” with a vaccine in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Sears
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said “we could start talking about real normality again” in 2021 with the development and implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci’s comments came as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 4 million.

News

Judge orders federal agents to keep hands off journalists at Portland protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests that have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Trump over the limits of federal power.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 24, 2020.

News

TCAC and other groups call for release of inmates in Leon County Detention Facility

Updated: 14 hours ago
There are currently 900 people in the detention center, down from a pre-COVID average of 1200.

News

TCAC and other groups call for release of inmates in Leon County Detention Facility

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and State Attorney Jack Campbell say it’s up to the judge in each case to release a person from the detention facility.

News

Grady County Schools delays school start date

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Grady County School District has delayed the start of school, according to a Facebook post by the school district.