Members of FSU’s anti-racism task force react to removal of Eppes Statue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s sprawling green spaces are down one fewer statue Thursday, after the sudden decision by school administration to remove the Francis Eppes Statue off campus.

It’s just the latest move in a years-long debate about who Francis Eppes was and how his statue made others feel. Some saw Eppes as a quasi-founder worth commemorating. But a growing group of students see the statue as an intimidating reminder of the past.

The statue’s removal came as FSU President John Thrasher revealed thirty names appointed to the school’s new Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equality, and Inclusion.

WCTV spoke to three members of that committee Thursday. All three said the statue needed to go in order for the conversation to start.

Professor Maxine Montgomery has spent 32 years in the English department. President Thrasher has made her the Task Force Chair.

“We’re at a crossroads,” she said. “We have the opportunity to get things done.”

Montgomery said she and Thrasher came to the same conclusion that the statue would be a “distraction” as the Task Force got to work.

Task Force Member Cortez Brown, who is a fourth-year student in the FSU College of Medicine, said the statue’s removal allows the group to start from a “neutral position” without “the elephant in the room.”

“I think it’s a good first step, but first of many that need to happen.”

The group will meet in a polarized climate. When WCTV broke the story on its Facebook page Thursday morning, users flooded the comments with opinions across the spectrum.

“Your viewpoint depends on where you sit at the table,” Brown said. “And if you’re an oppressed people at the table, that statue represents oppression.”

Undergraduate student Miles Feacher found himself leading a “#EppesHasToGo” twitter campaign one week, and meeting with Thrasher the next.

“He appointed me [on the task force] on the spot,” Feacher said.

Feacher said he’ll serve as a voice for concerned students who don’t take part in normal channels of leadership. Like Brown, he knows his views aren’t universally accepted.

“I think more than anything I wish to change the hearts of the people who have a different opinion, where we can enter a true dialogue with moderation,” Feacher said.

The statue is gone. But Eppes’ legacy lingers on.

