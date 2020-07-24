Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday was a typical hot and humid July afternoon, with temperatures in the low-90s and some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and moving to the northwest.

However, they are not as numerous or as strong as the past few days; a few will linger into the evening hours, then it’ll be partly cloudy and mild overnight, with lows in the low-to-mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday will see similar patterns, with perhaps just a few more showers on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Hannah is strengthening a bit as it moves closer to the Texas Gulf Coast; it could have winds in the 60-65 mph range when it makes landfall on Saturday morning, followed by rapid weakening as it moves inland. All impacts will stay well to our west.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is looking ragged and less organized and is still expected to weaken and dissipate in a few days over the Caribbean. A strong tropical wave is also exiting the coast of Africa and has the potential to develop over the open Atlantic, but will be more than 3,000 miles from us.

Locally, our rain chances will rise to high levels Monday through Wednesday of next week; showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially in the afternoons, with highs in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

