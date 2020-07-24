NEW: Thomas County/Thomasville city schools delayed until September 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools Superintendent, Ben Wiggins, announced Friday that the start date fro pre-planning has been moved to August 17 with students scheduled to return September 8.

Wiggins says the changes in dates will cause some changes to their 20-21 school calendar, which will be shared once it has been revised.

“The postponement of school reopening will allow further development of our remote learning plans, computing device deployment for our digital learners, teacher preparation, continued discussions with health and local officials, and to ensure that our families and employees are fully prepared to start school in a successful manner,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says open house dates will be communicated to families through their child’s school and that updates can be found on the district website and social media pages.

