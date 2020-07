TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Thomasville County Schools and Thomasville City Schools announced they will be delaying the beginning of the school year until September 8.

Both systems made the announcement on their Facebook pages.

School Opening Update: Students First Day of School will be September 8. For more information: https://5il.co/iln7 Posted by Thomasville City Schools - Thomasville, GA on Friday, July 24, 2020

Dear Thomas County Schools Families, After many recent discussions with the local and regional health departments... Posted by Thomas County School System on Friday, July 24, 2020

