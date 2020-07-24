Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee police investigating second shooting in two days

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a man from an apparent gunshot wound.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Friday was a typical hot and humid July afternoon, with temperatures in the low-90s and some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and moving to the northwest.

News

Tallahassee political leaders react to Jacksonville RNC cancelation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
After President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville event portion of the Republican National Convention, local Republican leaders are calling it the right decision.

Latest News

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 24.

News

Frontline healthcare workers detail lack of PPE during Commissioner Fried’s virtual roundtable

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday with frontline healthcare workers about the COVID-19 crisis.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

FHSAA

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida has one of the most robust high school transfer laws in the nation; it allows students to transfer to any school, even during the year, and be immediately eligible to compete.