One Blood encouraging plasma donations to help fight coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Health experts say those who recovered from COVID-19 can play a big role in helping others who are currently battling the virus.

The organization One Blood in Tallahassee is asking for donations of convalescent plasma.

Officials with the organization say one convalescent plasma donation has the ability to help three patients boost their immune system to help them fight the coronavirus.

One Blood has been collecting convalescent plasma for months.

The plasma can only come from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Once you recover, you have to be 14 days symptom-free in order to donate the plasma.

Susan Forbes, the Senior Vice President of One Blood, says at first the plasma was used for people in the ICU, but now hospitals are providing it earlier to help fight the virus.

“But our hospital partners are telling us that they’re also providing it to patients earlier on in their treatment so they’re not in the ICU. They’re not on a ventilator and they’re trying to get these antibodies into them faster, sooner, to help fight that virus earlier on and hopefully prevent them from ending up in the ICU,” said Forbes.

Forbes tells WCTV that as soon as the donations are made, they are tested, processed, and given to the hospitals very quickly.

One Blood would like to make donating the plasma a habit.

Forbes says donations can be made for convalescent plasma every 28 days.

To schedule an appointment you can visit them by clicking here.

