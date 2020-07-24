Advertisement

Sunbelt Ag Expo canceled for the first time

For the first time since its inception over 40 years ago, the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo has been canceled this year.
For the first time since its inception over 40 years ago, the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo has been canceled this year.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since its inception over 40 years ago, the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo has been canceled this year.

Held the third week in October, the Expo’s board said the decision to cancel the annual event was “greatly impacted by its concern for valued attendees’ and exhibitors’ expenses, and their need to plan...”

“While the Expo staff has worked diligently over the past several months to put together an action plan that would enable a safe and successful show, it has become abundantly clear that we must change course,” Expo officials said in a release. “Unfortunately, we simply cannot safely blend networking, commerce and education while representing the rich history of the Sunbelt Ag Expo.”

Expo officials also released the following:

What should attendees expect?

“Join us on our social media channels this fall as we continue to engage with you regarding the education and implementation of the latest agricultural technology, research and equipment,” Expo officials said.

What should exhibitors expect?

“The Sunbelt Ag Expo staff will reach out directly to each partner concerning fees and plans for the 2021 show. You will hear from us beginning July 27,” Expo officials said.

This year would have marked the 43rd annual event since its inception in 1978.

Expo officials recently held its annual field day as a drive-thru event.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Gonzalo approaches the Caribbean, could strengthen into a hurricane

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeff Berardelli
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is accelerating as it moves towards the southern Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning. Gonzalo formed on Wednesday in the central Atlantic Basin, and forecasts show there's a chance it could strengthen into a hurricane.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Rankin Avenue

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1500 block of Rankin Avenue from Thursday night.

News

NEW: Thomas County/Thomasville city schools delayed until September 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Thomasville City Schools Superintendent, Ben Wiggins, announced Friday that the start date fro pre-planning has been moved to August 17 with students scheduled to return September 8.

News

Leon County Circuit orders City of Tallahassee to disclose names of officers involved in Tony McDade shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon County Circuit judge has ruled against the Police Benevolent Association’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law, ordering the City of Tallahassee to disclose the names of the officers involved in the Tony McDade shooting on May 27.

Latest News

News

‘We suffered tremendously’: 1 of the ‘Leesburg Stockade Girls’ recalls experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tesia Reed
Stories, especially from the Civil Rights Movement, shine a spotlight on how far we've come in a relatively short amount of time.

News

VPD, Valdosta named in excessive force lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) have been named in a lawsuit stemming from a February 2020 incident, according to VPD’s Facebook page.

News

Local contractor arrested for organized scheme to defraud $20K-50K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Craig Ross arrested for organized scheme to defraud $20K-50K

News

Dog shot and killed in Lakeland home invasions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
One Lakeland resident is now mourning the loss of her dog after an armed intruder broke into her home and shot him.

News

Taylor County superintendent of schools recommends delaying start date to August 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Taylor County School District Superintendent, Dr. Danny Glover, recommended that the school district extend its pre-planning and adjust the school start date for K-12 students to August 24, according to a press release from Thursday.

National

Fauci: “We could start talking about real normality again” with a vaccine in 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Sears
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said “we could start talking about real normality again” in 2021 with the development and implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci’s comments came as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 4 million.