Sunbelt Ag Expo canceled for the first time

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since its inception over 40 years ago, the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo has been canceled this year.

Held the third week in October, the Expo’s board said the decision to cancel the annual event was “greatly impacted by its concern for valued attendees’ and exhibitors’ expenses, and their need to plan...”

“While the Expo staff has worked diligently over the past several months to put together an action plan that would enable a safe and successful show, it has become abundantly clear that we must change course,” Expo officials said in a release. “Unfortunately, we simply cannot safely blend networking, commerce and education while representing the rich history of the Sunbelt Ag Expo.”

Expo officials also released the following:

What should attendees expect?

“Join us on our social media channels this fall as we continue to engage with you regarding the education and implementation of the latest agricultural technology, research and equipment,” Expo officials said.

What should exhibitors expect?

“The Sunbelt Ag Expo staff will reach out directly to each partner concerning fees and plans for the 2021 show. You will hear from us beginning July 27,” Expo officials said.

This year would have marked the 43rd annual event since its inception in 1978.

Expo officials recently held its annual field day as a drive-thru event.

