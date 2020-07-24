Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Rankin Avenue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1500 block of Rankin Avenue from Thursday night.

The adult male victim told TPD he had been walking on the sidewalk when an unknown person shot him. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tallahassee Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.