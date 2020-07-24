Tallahassee political leaders react to Jacksonville RNC cancelation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville event portion of the Republican National Convention, local Republican leaders are calling it the right decision.

Evan Power, the Chairman of the Leon County Republican Party, says he was naturally disappointed, but that the decision was in the best interest of the health and welfare of Americans.

He says even with the right precautions, they do not want to take the chance of people getting sick.

“Well I think you have to look at all the numbers, and as we’re trying to get past, you know we’re plateauing, I think the Governor said we’re moving in the right direction, I think it’s probably the right move to make sure we get past that bump and are able to move forward. And I think the President took all those things into consideration,” said Power.

The Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo also tweeted about the cancellation.

“I’m glad Donald Trump took his head out of the sand long enough to realize what a predictable, preventable disaster he was about to inflict on the city of Jacksonville.”

