Advertisement

Tallahassee political leaders react to Jacksonville RNC cancelation

Tallahassee
Tallahassee(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville event portion of the Republican National Convention, local Republican leaders are calling it the right decision.

Evan Power, the Chairman of the Leon County Republican Party, says he was naturally disappointed, but that the decision was in the best interest of the health and welfare of Americans.

He says even with the right precautions, they do not want to take the chance of people getting sick.

“Well I think you have to look at all the numbers, and as we’re trying to get past, you know we’re plateauing, I think the Governor said we’re moving in the right direction, I think it’s probably the right move to make sure we get past that bump and are able to move forward. And I think the President took all those things into consideration,” said Power.

The Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo also tweeted about the cancellation.

“I’m glad Donald Trump took his head out of the sand long enough to realize what a predictable, preventable disaster he was about to inflict on the city of Jacksonville.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
Friday was a typical hot and humid July afternoon, with temperatures in the low-90s and some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and moving to the northwest.

News

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2020

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 24.

News

Frontline healthcare workers detail lack of PPE during Commissioner Fried’s virtual roundtable

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday with frontline healthcare workers about the COVID-19 crisis.

FHSAA

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida has one of the most robust high school transfer laws in the nation; it allows students to transfer to any school, even during the year, and be immediately eligible to compete.

Latest News

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: July 24, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Florida census response lagging

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fewer than six out of 10 Floridians have filled out their census forms and the deadline is rapidly approaching.

News

Florida census response lagging

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Fewer than six out of 10 Floridians have filled out their census forms and the deadline is rapidly approaching.

News

Governor DeSantis’ popularity upside down

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quinnipiac poll shows the governor’s approval rating at its lowest since taking office; just 41% approve while 52% disapprove.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: July 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago