Taylor County superintendent of schools recommends delaying start date to August 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County School District Superintendent, Dr. Danny Glover, recommended that the school district extend its pre-planning and adjust the school start date for K-12 students to August 24, according to a press release from Thursday.

The recommendation came after Glover met with TEA representatives, school-level administrators, district-level administrators and watched Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference Thursday.

Glover says pre-K will open for students on August 17 and that they will not be adding additional days to the school year, as of now.

He adds teachers would report on July 30, as initially planned, and will have approximately three weeks of pre-planning to prepare for the 20-21 school year.

Glover says non-instructional employees will follow their normal calendar as well and that the revised schedule will not affect any employee’s paycheck.

“We understand that this is a stressful time for everyone, and information is changing very rapidly,” Glover said. “I want to assure you that everyone is working diligently to make this as smooth of a transition as possible.”

