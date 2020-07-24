Advertisement

TCAC and other groups call for release of inmates in Leon County Detention Facility

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community Action Committee, Dream Defenders and other local groups are calling for the release of all inmates in the Leon County Detention Facility, citing concerns about COVID-19 in the jail.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and State Attorney Jack Campbell say it’s up to the judge in each case to release a person from the detention facility.

TCAC and other groups want freedom for everyone incarcerated, specifically starting with immunocompromised individuals, elderly persons, or those incarcerated on a pre-trial basis.

Saskia Fagan with Dream Defenders outlined the actions the group would like to see.

“Releasing all people held on pretrial detention and vaudeville offenses, expanding emergency housing for returning citizens, and connecting them to healthcare providers as needed. Also treating people inside with dignity,” said Fagan.

Others spoke about their concerns regarding the inmates.

"COVID has no address. It has no racial ethnicity," said Don Tolliver, Vice President Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network.

"In the face of a global pandemic, we realize we are only as safe as those impacted by our current systems," said Cosby Hayes.

"Not to have contact with the person for months at a time, you don't know what's going on with your loved ones," said Miaisha Mitchell. "That's very traumatic."

There are currently 900 people in the detention center, down from a pre-COVID average of 1200.

Sheriff McNeil says everyone who is brought to the facility is quarantined for 14 days, and the facility now has access to 60,000 masks for inmates.

"Up until June, we had no cases in our detention center, because we were using the bubble strategy, which was working extremely well," said McNeil.

McNeil says most of the people in the detention facility who have tested positive for COVID are asymptomatic and are evaluated by medical staff four times every day.

McNeil emphasized it is not his choice to keep people in the facility.

“We gotta do more, I certainly understand that. But I think what citizens have to understand is, I have a constitutional responsibility, if a judge says, ‘this person is going to your facility,' I can’t let them out,” said Sheriff McNeil.

State Attorney Jack Campbell explained, most people currently in the detention facility are there because a judge considered them a risk to public safety.

“But we’ve also seen on multiple occasions, we’ve had some really bad outcomes when people were released. Aaron Glee is probably the worst; you know, we were working, he was out on bond, and he killed two people,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the exception to that rule would be a person who is waiting for his or her first appearance in court; however, those happen every weekday at 11:00 a.m.

