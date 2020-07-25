Advertisement

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry complained Saturday that American law enforcement officials improperly entered its consulate in Houston, which was ordered to close in an escalating diplomatic feud.

The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.

U.S.-Chinese relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid conflicts over trade, technology, Hong Kong, spying accusations and complaints of abuses against Chinese Muslims.

The Trump administration ordered the Houston consulate closed this week, saying Chinese agents tried to steal medical and other research in Texas. Beijing responded by ordering Washington to close its consulate in the southwest Chinese city of Chengdu.

“As for the U.S. side’s forcible entry into the premises of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition,” said a foreign ministry statement. “China will make a proper and necessary response to this.”

The statement said that the Houston consulate was Chinese property, and that under diplomatic treaties American officials had no right to enter.

In Chengdu, spectators snapped photos outside the U.S. Consulate on Saturday as police in T-shirts and surgical masks stood on the sidewalk and the closed-off street in front of the walled compound.

A bus drove into the compound, but spectators saw few other signs of action.

On Friday, a man was detained by police after he set off firecrackers outside the consulate at about 7 p.m., Chengdu police said on their social media account. It said the man was given a warning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Updated: 1 hour ago
Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

National

Chinese consulate in Houston officially closes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Chinese Consulate in Houston is officially closed.

Weather

Hurricane Hanna aims for Southeast Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Hurricane Hanna is nearing the Texas coastline bringing the threat of wind, storm surge, and heavy rain.

News

Gadsden extends emergency declaration and curfew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
The Gadsden County Board of County Commission has extended the local state of emergency and curfew because of COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 25, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 25, 2020.

National

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

News

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

Updated: 2 hours ago
If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House districts, California, Florida and Texas would end up with one less congressional seat each than if every resident were counted, according to an analysis by a think tank.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 25 - Morning Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Rain chances are still here this weekend, but how high are the odds? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.