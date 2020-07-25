David Ross wins first game as Cubs’ skipper

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High alumnus and Tallahassee native David Ross has won his first game as manager of the Chicago Cubs, as the Cubs shut out the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-0, on Opening Day.

Ross was hired as the Cubs’ 55th manager in October of last year.

The Cubs were powered by a pair of home runs; a two-run blast from Ian Happ in the bottom of the third and an eighth-inning long ball from Anthony Rizzo.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks struck out nine hitters and scattered just three hits in a complete-game effort.

