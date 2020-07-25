Advertisement

Florida State sees many wins, one decommitment on recruiting trail this week

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a busy week on the recruiting trail for Florida State.

It was a week of good news and bad news for Mike Norvell and company.

Friday morning, Jake Slaughter flipped his commitment from FSU to Florida; however, the move from the Ocala native, who grew up in Gator Country, wasn’t the biggest of surprises, and Noles247′s Chris Nee says the Tribe was ready for the hit.

“He’s a center type, they had another one commit in the class in Bryson Estes,” Nee explained. “That’s a position where they’re not dying to add talent it’s not like this was an offensive tackle where it’s a much bigger priority. Interior guys are a little easier for FSU to come by.”

Two guys who will definitely be suiting up in garnet and gold this season are Mississippi State transfers Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones, as both were granted a waiver by the NCAA after Bulldogs coach, Mike Leach, made remarks many considered to be racially insensitive.

“Transfers seem to be granted a higher level than in years past and that one was almost a certainty,” Nee continued. “In the case of Jones, I think you weren’t positive, you probably expected it for the reasons I just shared but I don’t think it was the slam dunk we thought Lovett’s was.”

Last, but not least, the Noles got a commitment from the Bayou as Louisiana four-star defensive end Byron Turner Jr. said yes to FSU, who beat the likes of Florida, Oklahoma and Texas for his services.

“He’s a guy that when FSU offered in early June they very much jumped into the picture with him. His father is an FSU fan to some degree, grew up watching games with his dad of FSU,” Nee explained. “He’s never taken a visit to FSU as a recruit, he’s never taken a virtual visit during the time of the pandemic so he just knew he wanted to go to FSU largely because of relationships with the coaching staff.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

David Ross wins first game as Cubs’ skipper

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida High alumnus and Tallahassee native David Ross has won his first game as manager of the Chicago Cubs, as the Cubs shut out the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-0, on Opening Day.

Mlb

Soroka tosses six shutout innings as Braves fall in opener, 1-0

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Fitzpatrick
The Atlanta Braves fell in their season opener, 1-0, to the New York Mets.

Sports

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
More than three years have passed since the Florida state legislature passed a bill that allowed high school students to transfer at will and without penalty.

FHSAA

Florida transfer law could prove huge if schools districts don’t play in fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida has one of the most robust high school transfer laws in the nation; it allows students to transfer to any school, even during the year, and be immediately eligible to compete.

Latest News

Seminoles

Report: ACC mulling modified football schedule, delayed start

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dean Straka
ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement earlier in the month that the conference’s board of directors had expected to make a decision in “late July” regarding a path forward for the return of competition within the conference amid COVID-19 concerns.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

FHSAA

FHSAA passes motion to postpone fall sports, targets return in late August

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has passed a motion that will postpone fall sports with a target start date of August 24.

GHSA

‘I don’t disagree with the parents’: Brooks County expecting 8-10 kids to be absent as fall camp starts

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman says he expects 8-10 players not to be at the start of fall camp because their parents do not feel comfortable due to recent spikes in coronavirus.

Blazers

Goff agrees with delay to Blazers’ season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
“We’re not going to have a preseason camp like we normally do,” Goff said. “There is no reason for that.

Seminoles

Pair of FSU transfers receive waiver for immediate eligibility

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Josh Newberg
On Thursday, FSU announced that Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones have been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season.