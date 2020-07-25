Florida State sees many wins, one decommitment on recruiting trail this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a busy week on the recruiting trail for Florida State.

It was a week of good news and bad news for Mike Norvell and company.

Friday morning, Jake Slaughter flipped his commitment from FSU to Florida; however, the move from the Ocala native, who grew up in Gator Country, wasn’t the biggest of surprises, and Noles247′s Chris Nee says the Tribe was ready for the hit.

“He’s a center type, they had another one commit in the class in Bryson Estes,” Nee explained. “That’s a position where they’re not dying to add talent it’s not like this was an offensive tackle where it’s a much bigger priority. Interior guys are a little easier for FSU to come by.”

Two guys who will definitely be suiting up in garnet and gold this season are Mississippi State transfers Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones, as both were granted a waiver by the NCAA after Bulldogs coach, Mike Leach, made remarks many considered to be racially insensitive.

“Transfers seem to be granted a higher level than in years past and that one was almost a certainty,” Nee continued. “In the case of Jones, I think you weren’t positive, you probably expected it for the reasons I just shared but I don’t think it was the slam dunk we thought Lovett’s was.”

Last, but not least, the Noles got a commitment from the Bayou as Louisiana four-star defensive end Byron Turner Jr. said yes to FSU, who beat the likes of Florida, Oklahoma and Texas for his services.

“He’s a guy that when FSU offered in early June they very much jumped into the picture with him. His father is an FSU fan to some degree, grew up watching games with his dad of FSU,” Nee explained. “He’s never taken a visit to FSU as a recruit, he’s never taken a virtual visit during the time of the pandemic so he just knew he wanted to go to FSU largely because of relationships with the coaching staff.”

